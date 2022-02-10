Wednesday 19 November 2025

Benlysta approved in China for adults with active lupus nephritis

Biotechnology
10 February 2022
china_regulator_cnmpa_big

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Benlysta (belimumab) for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard of care, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) announced today.

The approval extends the current indication in China as add-on therapy in adults and children aged five years and older with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). This approval makes belimumab China's first and only biologic medicine approved for SLE and LN. Benlysta generated global sales of £874 million ($1.2 billion) in 2021, up 22% from 2020

GSK’s chief scientific officer Dr Hal Barron commented: "Nearly 500,000 people in China have systemic lupus erythematosus and more than half of these patients will develop one of the most common and serious complications, lupus nephritis.  Recognizing that lupus nephritis can lead to kidney damage, this approval will allow patients in China access to a new treatment option to help slow the progressive nature of systemic lupus."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
GSK seeks further Asian approvals with new Benlysta data
14 November 2016
Biotechnology
ICER finds benefits for Benlysta and Lupkynis in Lupus nephritis
13 March 2021
Biotechnology
FDA approves GSK's Benlysta as first med for active lupus nephritis in adults
18 December 2020
Biotechnology
Innovation in lupus brings new option for European patients
16 February 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
Generics
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze