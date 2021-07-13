Bicycle riding high on Ionis validation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Bicycle Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BCYC) for tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics.
Bicycle is a UK-based biotech company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic pept (Bicycle) technology.
"Bicycles targeted to tumor antigens can rapidly and selectively deliver a variety of payloads into solid tumors"Ionis had an option for an exclusive license under the terms of a December 2020 evaluation and option agreement.
