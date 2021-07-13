Wednesday 19 November 2025

Bicycle riding high on Ionis validation

Biotechnology
13 July 2021
bicycles_large

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Bicycle Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BCYC) for tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Bicycle is a UK-based biotech company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic pept (Bicycle) technology.

"Bicycles targeted to tumor antigens can rapidly and selectively deliver a variety of payloads into solid tumors"Ionis had an option for an exclusive license under the terms of a December 2020 evaluation and option agreement.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Bicycle Therapeutics rides up as it pens up to $1.7 billion I-O deal
25 February 2020
Biotechnology
Zelluna inks deals on MAGE-A4 and VGLL1 targeting for solid tumors
25 May 2021
Biotechnology
Pfizer returns vupanorsen rights to Ionis
31 January 2022
Biotechnology
Positive results for Ionis and AstraZeneca's rare disease candidate
21 June 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze