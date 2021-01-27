Biden gets to grips with vaccine rollout program

US President Joe Biden has announced plans to boost vaccine supplies to US states by around 1.4 million doses per week, as the country scrambles to protect itself from the novel coronavirus.
The new administration is attempting to take more control over the program with a new National Action Strategy, under which at least 10 million doses per week will be supplied to states.
Mr Biden is only committing to the higher rate for a minimum of three weeks, however.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze