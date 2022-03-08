Big pharma sets scopes on Voyager Therapeutics once again

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) specialist Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) has sold options on some of its novel capsids to Novartis (NOVN: VX).

The deal could be worth over $1.5 billion in milestones, plus sales, if all goes according to plan.

At first, Voyager will receive $54 million and a possible $37.5 million in exercise fees related to three initial targets.