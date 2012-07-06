Monday 29 September 2025

Bilthoven Biologicals acquired by Serum Institute of India

Biotechnology
6 July 2012

Bilthoven Biologicals, a Dutch manufacturer of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, said this week that it has been acquired by Serum Institute of India, part of the Poonawalla Group and one of the largest vaccine producers in the world.

The deal is the first ever overseas acquisition by an Indian vaccine company, said Adar Poonawalla, executive director, Poonawalla Group and Serum Institute. “The initial cost of 32 million euros ($40.6 million) is only for 100% share purchase. The entire acquisition will roughly cost us 80 million euros ($101.5 million), payable over the next three years. This is because a lot of liabilities and assets are still to come to us and we will have to absorb and spend over the next three years or so. In addition, we will invest 20-30 million euros in the next few years towards infrastructure and building on capacities etc,” he said.

With its roots in the Dutch Vaccine Institute, which the Dutch government said last year was available for sale (The Pharma Letter February 16, 2011), loss-making Bilthoven Biologicals now positions itself as a contract manufacturer of monoclonal antibodies and other biologicals, in addition to its extensive vaccine portfolio. The company expects to profit from the new ownership by acquiring access to new markets and new product opportunities.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze