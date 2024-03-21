Biobanking market growth on the way

The biobanking market - valued at $60.74 billion in 2022 - is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.68%, reaching a market size of $89.41 billion by 2029.

So says the Biobanking Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029 report from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

According to the report, the field is being driven by significant investments in the research and development of advanced therapeutics including personalized medicine, regenerative medicine and cancer genomic investigations.