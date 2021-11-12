Wednesday 19 November 2025

Biogen and Eisai claim further evidence of Aduhelm effect

Biotechnology
12 November 2021
aduhelm_biogen_large

Aduhelm (aducanumab), the Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523), has not had an easy start to life on the US market.

Following its approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June of this year, there have been doubts expressed over its effectiveness, price tag and whether the FDA was right to grant the approval at all. The US Department of Veterans Affairs dealt Aduhelm a further blow by excluding it from its national formulary in August.

"We believe these new findings can help inform treatment choice"But Biogen and Eisai continue to provide evidence suggesting that the drug can make a difference in Alzheimer’s, a disease where countless drugmakers have failed to develop an effective treatment over the past 30 years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AAIC 2021 wraps up with research uplift, COVID links and Aduhelm data
13 August 2021
Biotechnology
Negative outlook in Europe casts more doubt on Aduhelm future
18 November 2021
Biotechnology
Post-marketing Aduhelm trial planned for 2022
16 December 2021
Biotechnology
Biogen inks deal with Alectos for AL01811 in Parkinson's disease
6 June 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze