Biogen exercises option with Ionis on SMA candidate

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has exercised its option to obtain a worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialize BIIB115/ION306, from already partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS).

The companies have a broad strategic collaboration to develop novel therapies to treat neurological disorders. BIIB115 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) in development for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) that may have the potential to help address additional unmet needs of patients as well as to be administered at extended dosing intervals. Biogen plans to advance BIIB115 to clinical trials to investigate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy.

Ionis shares closed down 3.8% at $31.36 on Tuesday following the announcement.