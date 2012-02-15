Biogen Idec in deal to buy Stromedix

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Stromedix, a privately-held biotechnology company focused on innovative therapies for fibrosis and organ failure, for a possbile consideration of over $560 million.
Under the terms of the accord, Biogen Idec will make an upfront cash payment of $75 million and additional contingent value payments of up to $487.5 million based on the achievement of certain development and approval milestones across multiple indications.
Brings in candidate for treatment of fibrosis
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze