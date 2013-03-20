Biogen Idec's Plegridy reduces MS relapse rate by 36%

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) released strong new first full-year results from its two-year pivotal Phase III ADVANCE study of Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a), the company’s investigational candidate for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) dosed once every two weeks or every four weeks.

These data, which showed that the drug met the study’s primary endpoint - reduced the annualized relapse rate at one year - by 36%, were presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 65th Annual Meeting. They indicate that Plegridy significantly reduced multiple sclerosis (MS) disease activity, including relapses, disability progression and brain lesions, compared to placebo at one year.

“These full first-year results provide a more complete picture of Plegridy and its positive effects on the reduction of relapse, disability progression and lesion development,” said Peter Calabresi, director, the Johns Hopkins Multiple Sclerosis Center, adding: “These data suggest that, if approved, Plegridy may offer the benefit of a less frequent dosing schedule, which would be a meaningful advance for people living with MS.”