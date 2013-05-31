Saturday 8 November 2025

Biogen Idec sees EU launch delay for Tecfidera on patent issues

Biotechnology
31 May 2013

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) said it is seeking to launch its multiple sclerosis drug candidate Tecfidera (BG-12; dimethyl fumarate) in the European Union with patent and regulatory data protection. On May 29, 2013, Biogen Idec was granted a European patent that extends until 2028 and covers the expected EU Tecfidera label dose of 480mg, the company noted.

Biogen Idec believes that Tecfidera, which recently gained backing from a European Medicines Agency advisory panel (The Pharma Letter March 25), is also entitled to regulatory data protection in the EU and is working to make Tecfidera’s  regulatory data protection clearer to all parties prior to launch. This is expected to delay the launch of Tecfidera in the EU until the second half of 2013, the company stated.

Earlier this month, Tecfidera was approved by the US Food and drug Administration (TPL May 21). Jefferies & Co analyst Thomas Wei recently forecasts that Tecfidera will achieve global sales of $2 billion in 2015 while other analyst forecast revenues of as much as $3.4 billion in 2017. According to a recent Wells Fargo report, initial US sales of Tecfidera have exceeded those of Novartis' Gilenya (fingolimod) and Sanofi's Aubagio (teriflunomide).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze