Biogen presents positive Phase III data for Vumerity

USA-based biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has announced positive Phase III data for next-gen multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy Vumerity (diroximel fumarate).
The results from the Phase III EVOLVE-MS-2 study show improved patient-assessed gastrointestinal (GI) tolerability, compared to the firm’s older MS option, Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate).
The trial met its primary endpoint, Vumerity being associated with significantly shorter duration, severity and daily impact of five key GI symptoms, compared to Tecfidera. There were also lower discontinuations due to GI adverse events (0.8% versus 4.8%).
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
