Biomay cooperates with BioNTech on COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

18 May 2021
Biomay, a Vienna, Austria-based biotech manufacturer, today announced a partnership with Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) to support the supply chain for manufacturing of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, dubbed Comirnaty in Europe.

Biomay is one of the manufacturers supplying BioNTech with the DNA template for the in-vitro transcription of their mRNA active ingredient.

The manufacturing agreement was initiated during the clinical development phase of the vaccine in first-quarter 2020. In the meantime, Biomay has become a formally qualified supplier for BioNTech. The scope of services includes process and analytical development, followed by GMP preparation of the cell bank, manufacturing of circular DNA plasmid and finally preparation of the linear DNA template.

In 2021, Biomay has produced and delivered multiple batches of released DNA template and supported the mRNA vaccine production thanks to this important manufacturing component, and the company will continue to do so throughout the year.

Hans Huber, chief executive of Biomay, says he is pleased about cooperating with BioNTech on this globally essential project, noting: "Biomay is proud to be making an active contribution to combating the coronavirus pandemic. Our staff are highly motivated and fully aware of the major responsibility associated with this cooperation. We would like to thank BioNTech for their trust in Biomay´s expertise. We have been able to demonstrate that our proprietary plasmid manufacturing platform is well suited to supply the required high quality and large volume of DNA template."

Latest Pfizer-BioNTech results offer youthful optimism
31 March 2021
VTU and Biomay sign recombinant allergen licensing agreement
20 May 2015
Biomay announces positive Phase IIb study of BM32 grass pollen vaccine
28 January 2015
BioNTech to acquire R&D program and production site from Kite
19 July 2021


