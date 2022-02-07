Biomunex and Institut Curie ink new strategic collaboration

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held French biotech focused on providing immuno-therapeutics, and Institut Curie, France’s leading cancer center, today announce a new chapter in their strategic research collaboration.

Together they will work on the development of a breakthrough immunotherapy drug candidate for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, based on Biomunex’ unique proprietary BiXAb technology.



The immune cell redirection approach has led to significant advances in cancer immunotherapy. More than 80 bispecific antibodies based on this approach are currently in development, most using CD3-based T-cell redirection. This promising technique is widely studied as it can be applied to a wide variety of cancer types. However, this approach still has many limitations, such as cytokine release syndrome, one of the major side effects of this therapy, dose-limiting toxicity and minimal clinical activity in solid tumors.

Recent partnerships