BiomX announces Adaptive merger and financing

Israeli company BiomX (NYSE American: PHGE) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, a USA-based, privately-held, biotech developing phage-based therapies to combat bacterial infections.
Shareholders of BiomX will own approximately 55% and the former stockholders of Adaptive will own around 45% of the consolidated entity.
"A leading phage company with diverse technologies and an advanced clinical pipeline"The acquisition will create a phage therapy company with two Phase II assets, BX004 for chronic pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis, and BX211 for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.
"A leading phage company with diverse technologies and an advanced clinical pipeline"The acquisition will create a phage therapy company with two Phase II assets, BX004 for chronic pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis, and BX211 for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.
