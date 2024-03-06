BiomX announces Adaptive merger and financing

Israeli company BiomX (NYSE American: PHGE) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, a USA-based, privately-held, biotech developing phage-based therapies to combat bacterial infections.

Shareholders of BiomX will own approximately 55% and the former stockholders of Adaptive will own around 45% of the consolidated entity.

"A leading phage company with diverse technologies and an advanced clinical pipeline"The acquisition will create a phage therapy company with two Phase II assets, BX004 for chronic pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis, and BX211 for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.