Monday 29 September 2025

BiomX announces Adaptive merger and financing

Biotechnology
6 March 2024
Israeli company BiomX (NYSE American: PHGE) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, a USA-based, privately-held, biotech developing phage-based therapies to combat bacterial infections.

Shareholders of BiomX will own approximately 55% and the former stockholders of Adaptive will own around 45% of the consolidated entity.

"A leading phage company with diverse technologies and an advanced clinical pipeline"The acquisition will create a phage therapy company with two Phase II assets, BX004 for chronic pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis, and BX211 for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

