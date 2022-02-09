BioNTech taps pDNA supplier for Omicron COVID vaccine

German biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO AGC Biologics has expanded its partnership to supply more plasmid DNA (pDNA) starting material for the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, at the company’s Heidelberg facility.

As reported at the end of 2021, the teams at BioNTech and Pfizer are developing vaccine candidates to help fight growing COVID-19 variants, with a particular focus on the Omicron, as it spread quickly across the world these last few months. While current research and real-world data show boosters provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization, the life sciences industry needs to be prepared if this protection wanes in the face of new variants.

According to a recent news release from Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies have started to develop an Omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine with first batches expected to be ready for delivery by end of March 2022.