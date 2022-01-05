Wednesday 19 November 2025

Biopharma and quantum computing tie-up a 'milestone for the entire industry'

Biotechnology
5 January 2022
phoremost-big

PhoreMost, a UK-based biopharma dedicated to developing drugs against intractable disease targets, has announced a collaboration to study oncology targets currently considered ‘undruggable’ with Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb), a North Carolina, USA-based quantum computing drug design company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the POLARISqb Tachyon quantum computing platform will be used to scan billions of molecules from a large chemical space, to find new molecular drugs, based on the information obtained from PhoreMost’s SITESEEKER phenotypic screening platform.

"Quantum computing technology is coming of age, allowing us to revolutionize drug discovery timelines and budgets, while improving the overall profile of the designed drugs"The stated aim of the partnership is to discover and develop the next generation of oncology therapies.

