Biotech Growth Trust says the time is now to buy small-cap bio stocks

In its latest analysis 2021 Review & Outlook for 2022, The Biotech Growth Trust (LON: BIOG) reveals that now is an ideal time to buy small-cap biotech stocks for long-term investors, with many companies now trading at prices lower than the net cash on their balance sheet.

This comes after what has undoubtedly been a challenging year in 2021 for both the sector and investors.

"The current dislocation provides an excellent entry point for investors"Geoffrey Hsu, the trust’s portfolio manager, believes that both biotech and healthcare valuations are currently significantly undervalued due to healthcare reform being pushed through the Senate by the Biden administration.