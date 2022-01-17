Wednesday 19 November 2025

Biotech Growth Trust says the time is now to buy small-cap bio stocks

Biotechnology
17 January 2022
biotech_lab_research_2022_big

In its latest analysis 2021 Review & Outlook for 2022, The Biotech Growth Trust (LON: BIOG) reveals that now is an ideal time to buy small-cap biotech stocks for long-term investors, with many companies now trading at prices lower than the net cash on their balance sheet.

This comes after what has undoubtedly been a challenging year in 2021 for both the sector and investors.

"The current dislocation provides an excellent entry point for investors"Geoffrey Hsu, the trust’s portfolio manager, believes that both biotech and healthcare valuations are currently significantly undervalued due to healthcare reform being pushed through the Senate by the Biden administration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
2021 was not a bumper year for pharma and biotech M&A
4 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
Pharma ROI highest since 2014, Deloitte study says
12 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are overvalued, says Morningstar report
20 January 2022
Biotechnology
Biotech stocks doing fine despite broader market volatility
19 May 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze