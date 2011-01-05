Wednesday 1 October 2025

Biotech Guru Burrill offers his predictions on what lies ahead for the industry in 2011

Biotechnology
5 January 2011

Renowned biotech specialist and venture capitalist Steven Burrill offers his predictions for the biotechnology industry. He sees a dynamic industry writing a new "play book" in response to an environment that: favors risk mitigated companies rather than earlier stage development companies that have a much higher risk profile; emerging biotech markets, particularly in Brazil, Chile, China, India, Malaysia and Russia, growing faster than the USA and Europe; challenges created by health care reform; and opportunities for companies operating in the “biogreentech” space.

"The collapse of the financial markets and systems has been a major force in reshaping the landscape, but it is far from the only factor," says Mr Burrill, chief executive of Burrill & Co. "Rather, the financial crisis has helped accelerate the changes already underway, ranging from globalization, to health care reform, to climate change. Biotech executives are currently writing their new 'play book' in response,” he added.

"As I discuss in my upcoming book - Biotech 2011-Life Sciences: Looking Back to See Ahead - expect to see the biotech industry as a whole perform better in 2011 as the financing environment continues to improve. Investors will reward risk mitigated companies and those that are able to execute on their business plans. There will be no major slow down in big Pharma's appetite for biotech partnering.  Both big pharma and big biotech will again compete for companies with advanced product pipelines, as well as important land grabs of technology. Partnership deals will reflect 'shared risk' by smaller upfront payments and larger ones on achievement of milestones. Collaborations with emerging market players in China, India and Latin America will also increase. Overall the upcoming year will be a good one for the biotechnology industry," concludes Mr Burrill.

