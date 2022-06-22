Biotech industry delivers impressive innovation during an era of global change

By Arda Ural, PhD, EY Americas Industry Markets Leader, Health Sciences and Wellness.
The 32nd edition of EY’s Beyond borders report found that despite global upheavals, including geopolitical complexities and the COVID-19 pandemic, the US and European biotechnology industries have not only stayed on course, but thrived on innovation.
Published five years ago, EY’s last overview of the biotech sector noted that the industry would have to navigate a business environment in which "uncertainty is the only certainty," and the past few years have certainly proven that true.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze