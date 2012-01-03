Monday 29 September 2025

Biotech predictions for 2012 from sector specialist Steven Burrill

Biotechnology
3 January 2012

As 2011 drew to a close, Steven Burrill, chief executive of global life sciences financial services firm Burrill & Co, issued his annual predictions for the life sciences in the new year, saying companies will still face challenges raising money in 2012 as the Eurozone debt crisis and election year politics to continue to fuel volatility in financial markets. But overall, he expects the life sciences sector to outperform the major market indices in 2012 as they have in 2011 as measured by the Burrill Biotech Select Index.

“Life sciences companies faced challenges in 2011 from complex and rapidly changing capital markets, uncertainty with regulatory issues, and a reimbursement system that has grown increasingly hostile toward innovations,” says Mr Burrill, adding: “Nevertheless, the ongoing turmoil within the pharmaceutical industry, as well as the need to find ways to boost our agricultural productivity and develop new sources of renewable fuel and chemicals, is creating unparalleled opportunities for the biotech industry.” For the life sciences in 2012, Burrill expects the following:

Fundraising, IPOs and Private financing

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze