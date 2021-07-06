Saturday 8 November 2025

Biotech R&D spending grew by more than 3x the rate of total industry spend

Biotechnology
6 July 2021
tufts-csdd-large

Biotech spending on research and development grew by more than three times the rate of the drug industry as a whole during the last two decades, during which time the number of new biotech products that won marketing approval in the USA nearly quadrupled, according to a new report from the USA-based Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.

Global R&D spending by the largest publicly-traded biotech companies grew 13.7% annually, from $4.8 billion in 2001 to $55.0 billion in 2020, according to the report. And, by the end of 2020, 478 biotech products had won marketing approval in the USA, up from 127 approvals at the end of 2001, posting a 7.2% annual growth rate.

“While it’s well understood that the biotech industry has thrived during the past 20 years, our research quantifies the full magnitude and drivers of that explosive growth and provides an online data-rich tool for analyzing and forecasting where the biotech industry is headed,” said Ronald Evens, adjunct research professor at Tufts CSDD, who conducted the analysis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
R&D return on pharma investment picks up for the first time in six years, despite pandemic
27 May 2021
Biotechnology
Delivering on the revenue promise of new science
17 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Tufts CSDD report reveals use of CROs increasing
5 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Maximizing efficiency while complying with FDA & EMA regulations in pediatric cancer drug development: Tufts
6 October 2016




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze