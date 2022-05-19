Biotech stocks doing fine despite broader market volatility

The top 20 global biotech firms by market capitalization experienced a positive first quarter, despite an increasingly volatile economic backdrop, according to research from GlobalData.

The companies analyzed reported a 2.1% increase in aggregate market cap, from $3.4 trillion on December 31, 2021 to $3.5 trillion as of March 31, 2022.

In addition, 14 of the companies increased market cap on a quarter by quarter basis, with four companies – Bayer (BAYN: DE) (28.2%), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) (19.6%), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) (19.0%) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) (19.0%) – reporting more than 15% growth.