Biotech stocks doing fine despite broader market volatility

The top 20 global biotech firms by market capitalization experienced a positive first quarter, despite an increasingly volatile economic backdrop, according to research from GlobalData.
The companies analyzed reported a 2.1% increase in aggregate market cap, from $3.4 trillion on December 31, 2021 to $3.5 trillion as of March 31, 2022.
In addition, 14 of the companies increased market cap on a quarter by quarter basis, with four companies – Bayer (BAYN: DE) (28.2%), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) (19.6%), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) (19.0%) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) (19.0%) – reporting more than 15% growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze