Biovac to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have agreed for The Biovac Institute, a South African biopharmaceutical company, to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within Africa.

Biovac will perform manufacturing and distribution activities within Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s global COVID-19 vaccine supply chain and manufacturing network, which will now span three continents and include more than 20 manufacturing facilities.

Technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately.