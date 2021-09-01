Blockbuster Shingrix schedule back on track after COVID jabs

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has launched its shingles vaccine, Shingrix (zoster vaccine recombinant), in the UK.

The vaccine will be available to purchase from pharmacies and private healthcare practices, as well as through a national immunization program for people in their seventies.

Shingrix is licensed to prevent shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia, a common complication of the disease, in people over the age of fifty.