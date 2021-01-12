bluebird bio to split into two independent companies

USA-based biotech firm bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) has announced a plan to split into two separate companies, with one focusing on severe genetic disease and another on oncology.

The strategy, which has been approved by the board, will result in the spinout of its oncology business, with current ‘chief bluebird’, Nick Leschly, becoming chief executive.

The current president of the severe genetic diseases business, Andrew Obenshain, will continue his leadership as chief executive of bluebird bio.