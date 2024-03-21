BMS’ Abecma CAR-T therapy gains expanded approval in Europe

The European Commission (EC) has granted expanded approval for the cell therapy Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel).
Developed by US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Abecma is now authorized for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.
The EC first granted conditional marketing authorization for Abecma as a treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, in August 2021.
