Monday 29 September 2025

BMS pumps $400 million into Irish facility expansion

Biotechnology
22 February 2024
US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS) has announced the investment of $400 million into a company facility in Dublin, Ireland (pictured above, as envisaged).

The investment at the Cruiserath site is for the build and design of a sterile drug product facility, which will support the manufacturing and supply of existing medicines as well as serve as a launch excellence site for pipeline assets.

This will be BMS’ first European sterile drug product facility for biologics manufacturing.

