BMS pumps $400 million into Irish facility expansion

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS) has announced the investment of $400 million into a company facility in Dublin, Ireland (pictured above, as envisaged).
The investment at the Cruiserath site is for the build and design of a sterile drug product facility, which will support the manufacturing and supply of existing medicines as well as serve as a launch excellence site for pipeline assets.
This will be BMS’ first European sterile drug product facility for biologics manufacturing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze