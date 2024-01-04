Monday 29 September 2025

Boehringer and 3T Biosciences enter second partnership

4 January 2024
In what was a hectic news day for the German pharm major, Boehringer Ingelheim announced it has entered into a new strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with California, USA-based 3T Biosciences, focused on discovering and developing next-generation life-changing cancer immunotherapies.

Despite the significant transformation of the cancer treatment landscape by immunotherapies, sustained remission only occurs in 15%-20% of all cases of cancer. Boehringer says it is on a mission to considerably increase this rate by utilizing complementary immuno-oncology platforms such as T-Cell Engagers (TcEs), oncolytic viruses and cancer vaccines to extend the benefits of immunotherapy to more patients in need.

This collaboration with 3T builds on the successful completion of the initial research partnership announced last year by the two companies. It brings together 3T’s best-in-class 3T-TRACE (T-Cell Receptor Antigen and Cross-Reactivity Engine) discovery platform with Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to develop first-in-class immuno-oncology treatments that boost the immune system’s ability to recognize, attack and kill tumors.

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


