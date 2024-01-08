Monday 29 September 2025

Boehringer buys fibro-inflammatory diseases program from Kyowa Kirin

Biotechnology
8 January 2024
boehringer_headquarters_flags_large

Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim closed last week with a fourth licensing deal, this one with Japan’s Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) to develop a novel, first-in-class treatment for fibro-inflammatory diseases.

The new development program is part of family-owned Boehringer’s commitment to combat fibro-inflammatory diseases by developing breakthrough therapies, building on the company’s expertise and leadership in this disease area, to improve patient outcomes.

Last Wednesday, Boehringer agreed to pay up to $2 billion for Chinese firm Ribo Life Science’s small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapies to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The next day it revealed a deal with 3T Biosciences for T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, as well as a collaboration with Enara Bio.

