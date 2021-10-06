Boehringer inaugurates $811 million biopharma production facility in Austria

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim today inaugurated its state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical production facility Large Scale Cell Culture (LSCC) in Vienna, Austria. With an investment volume of more than 700 million euros ($811 million), it is the single largest investment in the company's history.
The facility is one of the most advanced of its kind, ensuring a high degree of digitalization and automation through smart technologies and artificial intelligence applications. The new facility is an essential addition to the company’s global biopharmaceutical network and underlines the strong commitment of Boehringer Ingelheim to Europe. The LSCC has created 500 new jobs in Vienna.
Highly complex biopharmaceutical molecules play a significant role in the treatment of chronic and other severe diseases.
