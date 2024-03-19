Boehringer Ingelheim wins new US approval for Spevigo

Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has given a new approval to Spevigo (spesolimab-sbzo).

Boehringer has developed the injectable medicine for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) a rare, chronic, and severe inflammatory skin disorder.

Spevigo has been sold in the USA since September 2022, the first treatment specifically approved for pustular psoriasis.