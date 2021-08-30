Bone Therapeutics crashes as Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with JTA-004 fails

Shares of Belgian cell therapy developer Bone Therapeutics (Euronext Brussels: BOTHE) tumbled 34.6% 1.73 euros by early afternoon trading, after the company announced that the Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its enhanced viscosupplement JTA-004 did not meet the primary and consequently the key secondary endpoints.
The primary objective of the JTA-004 Phase III study was to demonstrate the efficacy of JTA-004 in reducing osteoarthritic knee pain compared to placebo as measured by the WOMAC(R) pain subscale three months after treatment. A key secondary objective was the comparison between JTA-004 and comparator Hylan G-F 20 in knee pain relief at month 3.
Despite JTA-004’s favorable safety profile, the study did not achieve its main objectives as no statistically significant difference in pain reduction could be observed between any of the treatment, placebo and comparator groups, with all treatment arms showing similar efficacy.
A statistically-significant difference in favor of JTA-004 and the active comparator versus placebo was seen in a post-hoc analysis in a subset of patients with higher pain scores at entry.
