$67 million funding round for Microbiotica

Microbiotica has raised $67 million in a series B funding round, the largest microbiome-related financing in Europe to date.
The round was co-led by Flerie Invest, a Swedish life science investor, and Tencent, a Chinese tech giant.
Microbiotica is focused on discovering and developing microbiome-based therapeutics and biomarkers, and will use the money to progress two oral live bacterial therapies, MB097 and MB310 into the clinic.
