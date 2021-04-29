Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Adcendo raises 51 million euros to advance ADCs

Biotechnology
29 April 2021

Danish biotech Adcendo, which is developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancers, today announced the successful closing of a 51 million euros ($ 62 million) Series A financing.

The investment was led by Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, and Ysios Capital, along with RA Capital Management, HealthCap and Gilde Healthcare. The company was initially incubated and funded at the BioInnovation Institute (BII).

The new financing, which is the largest Series A financing for a Danish biotech company, will be used to establish a pipeline of ADCs directed at novel cancer targets and to bring the lead program targeting the novel cancer target uPARAP/Endo180 to proof of concept in patients.

In addition to the uPARAP program, Adcendo will build a pipeline of additional novel cancer targets ideally suited to ADC approaches.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Tisotumab vedotin potential to fill unmet needs in oncology market, says analyst
13 February 2019
Biotechnology
Baxalta collaborates with Symphogen to accelerate innovation in immuno-oncology
4 January 2016
Biotechnology
Genmab makes overall loss in 1st-qtr despite rise in revenue
11 May 2016
Biotechnology
Bavarian Nordic slumps, as prostate cancer vaccine fails in Phase III
18 September 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze