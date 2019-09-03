BRIEF—Another delay in Roche takeover of Spark Therapeutic

There is now another delay in Roche’s proposed $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics, the Swiss pharma giant announced today.

Around 24.1% of Spark's outstanding shares had been tendered as of the end of August.

The offer for Spark shares now runs to October 1, unless extended further, Roche said.

The deal has been delayed a number of times by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including when the agency asked for more information in June, when it was announced that the UK’s competition watchdog would also be opening an investigation.



A Roche statement noted that the Offer was extended to provide additional time for the US FTC and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to complete their previously disclosed reviews of Roche’s pending acquisition of Spark. The parties remain committed to the transaction and are working cooperatively and expeditiously with the FTC and the CMA.