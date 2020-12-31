Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Argentina second to back AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
31 December 2020

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s UK emergency supply use authorization for AZD1222, Argentina's National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices (ANMAT) approved the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against COVID-19.

ANMAT announced the authorization in a statement, noting that "the product has an acceptable benefit-risk balance, which allows for the granting of its registration and conditional approval."

It also emphasized that the authorization is on an emergency basis solely as a prescription for one year.

"It must comply with the risk management plan established to closely monitor the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, as well as submit progress reports, modifications and updates to the National Institute of Drugs," the statement added.

This is Argentina's third authorization of a vaccine against COVID-19, following the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 22, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on December 23.

