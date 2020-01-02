Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Aridis Pharma names new CFO

Biotechnology
2 January 2020

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, a US biotech focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies using fully human monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) to treat life-threatening bacterial infections, today announced the appointment of Michael Nazak as its chief financial officer (CFO) effective January 1, 2020.

Mr Nazak, who joined Aridis in November 2018, has been serving as vice president, finance and replaces Fred Kurland who has chosen to retire but will continue to support the company as a consultant.

Mr Nazak is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience managing teams of finance professionals at healthcare dedicated companies. Prior to joining Aridis, he served as SVP finance at Coherus Biosciences, a publicly-listed company on Nasdaq. Previously he was the senior director of finance and accounting at InteKrin Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company.

