Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—ASKA Pharma not to take up option on Pieris' PRS-080

Biotechnology
27 January 2020

Japan’s ASKA Pharmaceutical last week notified US biotech firm Pieris Pharmaceuticals that it does not intend to exercise its option to obtain an exclusive license to develop and commercialize the latter’s PRS-080 drug candidate targeting hepcidin in Japan and certain other Asian markets territories.

This ends the February 27, 2017, exclusive option agreement by and among ASKA, Pieris and the company's wholly-owned German subsidiary, Pieris Pharmaceuticals GmbH.

News of the termination saw Pieris’ shares fall 6.38% to $3.23 on Friday.

ASKA's decision was based on a strategic portfolio review as well as certain commercial considerations.

In view of the company's strategic focus in immuno-oncology and respiratory diseases, including the continued development of PRS-343, PRS-344 and PRS-060, Pieris does not intend to continue the development of PRS-080.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ASKA Pharma gains rights to anemia drug candidate PRS-080 in Japan
1 March 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze