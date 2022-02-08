Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—AskBio and Touchlight restructure joint venture

Biotechnology
8 February 2022

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) and Touchlight have restructured their joint venture, giving both parties co-exclusive rights to independently supply the adeno-associated virus (AAV) market with doggybone DNA.

AskBio has also secured full ownership of the San Sebastian manufacturing site for its production of research, clinical and commercial AAV dbDNA.

Touchlight regains co-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell its proprietary technology, dbDNA, for AAV production.

AskBio is a gene therapy company, wholly-owned and independently operated as a subsidiary of Germany’s Bayer.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

More on this story...

Series A
Latus Bio launches with $54 million in Series A financing
7 May 2024
Biotechnology
Boston firm hopes to broaden the use of gene therapies
10 April 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Darrin Disley-led Mogrify extends Series A financing to $46 million
2 October 2023
Biotechnology
Kate Therapeutics debuts with $51 million financing and deal with Astellas
9 June 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze