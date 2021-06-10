Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Bright Peak Therapeutics raises $107 million

Biotechnology
10 June 2021

Bright Peak Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing next-generation cytokine immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune disease and based in San Diego, USA, and Basel, Switzerland, today announced that it raised $107 million in a Series B financing.

“The investment from this accomplished crossover syndicate underscores the enthusiasm for our platform and re-affirms our commitment to transform the therapeutic utility of cytokines to treat people with cancer and autoimmune diseases,” said Fredrik Wiklund, president and chief executive of Bright Peak, adding: “This capital will allow us to expand our Immunocytokine platform and advance our deep pipeline of programs across IL-2, IL-18 and IL-7.”

The round was led by RA Capital, with participation by founding investor Versant Ventures and new investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, Invus, Qatar Investment Authority, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Alexandria Venture Investments and an undisclosed leading healthcare investment fund.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—ReCode Therapeutics adds further $120 million funding
29 June 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Immunocore in $140 million private placement financing
19 July 2022
Biotechnology
Acelyrin bags $300 million Series C for Phase III izokibep development
13 September 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Vicinitas Therapeutics launches with $65 million Series A
29 July 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze