BRIEF—Canada invests in domestic advanced therapy production

National Resilience, a CDMO focused on advanced therapies, has received a C$199 million ($164 million) investment from the Canadian government.

The money will be used to modernize and expand manufacturing capacity for vaccines and therapeutics, including novel technologies such as mRNA that are now being used to fight COVID-19.

Chief executive Rahul Singhvi said: “Resilience was founded during the pandemic to build a better system for manufacturing complex medicines to fight deadly diseases.”

He added: “This partnership with the government of Canada will help prepare Canada for future pandemics and strengthen the country’s biopharmaceutical ecosystem.”

The investment is being made in Resilience’s Ontario-based subsidiary Resilience Biotechnologies Inc (RBI), where there is an existing biomanufacturing facility for a variety of medicines.