Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Canada invests in domestic advanced therapy production

Biotechnology
19 May 2021

National Resilience, a CDMO focused on advanced therapies, has received a C$199 million ($164 million) investment from the Canadian government.

The money will be used to modernize and expand manufacturing capacity for vaccines and therapeutics, including novel technologies such as mRNA that are now being used to fight COVID-19.

Chief executive Rahul Singhvi said: “Resilience was founded during the pandemic to build a better system for manufacturing complex medicines to fight deadly diseases.”

He added: “This partnership with the government of Canada will help prepare Canada for future pandemics and strengthen the country’s biopharmaceutical ecosystem.”

The investment is being made in Resilience’s Ontario-based subsidiary Resilience Biotechnologies Inc (RBI), where there is an existing biomanufacturing facility for a variety of medicines.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Medicago to build C$245 million production facility in Quebec City
19 May 2015
Biotechnology
Canada backs plant-based coronavirus vaccine
26 October 2020
Biotechnology
Canadian govt funding to support AbCellera's COVID-19 efforts
4 May 2020
Biotechnology
Coronavirus vaccine approved for use in children
6 May 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze