BRIEF—Castle Creek Biosciences raises $75 million

Castle Creek Biosciences has raised $75 million to advance its proprietary gene therapy technology.

The money will be used to advance and expand its gene therapy pipeline, led by the Phase III clinical development of FCX-007, for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare skin disease.

Clinical results from the ongoing Phase I/II trial for FCX-007 show positive trends in safety and wound healing for people with RDEB.

The money will also be used to expand good manufacturing practices (cGMP) infrastructure located in Philadelphia, USA.