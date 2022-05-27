BRIEF—Catalyst Biosciences sells complement portfolio for $60 million

California, USA-based Catalyst Biosciences has signed a definitive asset purchase and sale agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, under which Vertex has acquired Catalyst’s portfolio of protease medicines that regulate complement, including CB 2782-PEG, for $60 million in cash.

“We have been exploring strategic alternatives to monetize our assets and maximize value for our shareholders. This sale is part of the ongoing strategic process that we announced in February to explore alternatives and create value for shareholders. We have significantly reduced our cash burn and continue to work with our advisors to evaluate additional strategic alternatives for Catalyst,” said Nassim Usman, chief executive of Catalyst Biosciences