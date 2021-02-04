BRIEF—Change of CEO at Chugai

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals today announced that, based on the recommendation of the Appointment Committee, the company resolved to appoint Osamu Okuda, currently representative director, president and chief operating officer, as chief executive as of March 23, 2021.

Explaining the decision for the appointment of a new CEO, Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche, said it has been decided to promote the firm’s new growth strategy, TOP I 2030, formulated for the year 2030, to achieve sustainable growth and development of the Chugai group and further enhancing corporate value under a new management structure.

Under the new management structure, current chairman and CEO Tatsuro Kosaka will continue to chair the board in his capacity as representative director and chairman.

Dr Okuda will bear the role and responsibilities for decision-making over company-wide strategies and the execution of operations in his capacity as representative director, president and CEO.