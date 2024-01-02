BRIEF—Escugen out-licenses rights to linker-payload tech

Drug resistance specialist InMed has inked a deal with fellow Chinese firm Escugen, a clinical-stage antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) developer.

The company has acquired rights to use the EZWi-Fit linker-payload platform for the development of tumor-associated antigens, related to several novel ADC candidates.

The deal will provide for rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize these candidates.

InxMed is working on solutions to boost the efficacy of ADCs, including enhancing penetration via the FAK inhibitor and stroma targeting.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.