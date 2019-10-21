Tuesday 16 September 2025

BRIEF—FDA approves Stelara for ulcerative colitis

Biotechnology
21 October 2019

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen today announced the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Stelara (ustekinumab) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

UC is a serious, chronic and progressive immune-mediated inflammatory disease of the large intestine, affecting around 910,000 people in the USA. Stelara is the first and only approved biologic therapy for UC that targets the interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23 cytokines.

The approval for this new indication is based on results from the pivotal Phase III UNIFI clinical trial program which demonstrated that treatment with Stelara both induced and maintained clinical remission in a significantly greater proportion of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis compared to placebo, the study’s primary endpoints. Stelara is the first and only treatment for UC approved to provide improvement of the colon based on a novel histologic-endoscopic mucosal improvement endpoint.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ICER review of UC drugs recommends discounts of up to 85%
14 September 2020
Biotechnology
NICE issues FAD backing Stelara for active ulcerative colitis
28 April 2020
Biotechnology
European nod opens significant UC market for Bristol Myers
24 November 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

NeoVac names Jan Hendrik Egberts as chief executive officer
Pharmaceutical
NeoVac names Jan Hendrik Egberts as chief executive officer
16 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Wegovy reduces food noise and boosts mental well-being
16 September 2025
Biotechnology
GAIASO appoints Dr Tracey Brown as new CEO
16 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Avidity raises $690m to advance RNA pipeline and Duchenne therapy
16 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
New vaccine panel members as RFK reshapes CDC oversight
16 September 2025
Biotechnology
Pozelimab and cemdisiran combo holds potential in MG market
16 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lila Sciences raises $235 million to expand AI-driven research platform
16 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze