BRIEF—Gilead makes presentation at JPM Conference

Gilead Sciences is looking ahead to a “clinical pipeline full of catalysts in 2024,” according to a presentation given to investors at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in California.

Gilead said its core business had now returned to consistent growth, delivering eight consecutive quarters of growth. The company expects 7-8% growth overall in 2023, driven by its portfolio of HIV and cancer medicines.

The company also cited a “healthy and growing pipeline of earlier stage clinical & preclinical programs," including 36 Phase I and 27 Phase II candidates.

Details of Gilead’s presentation at the event can be accessed here.