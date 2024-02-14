Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—Gilead opens new research center in UK

Biotechnology
14 February 2024

US biotech major Gilead Sciences has opened a new research site in the UK.

With capacity for up to 60 research scientists and employees, the Oxford site will play a role in helping to drive innovation in the UK life sciences sector, with the ambition of bringing forward new medicines for patients living with inflammatory diseases.

The opening follows Gilead’s 2022 acquisition of MiroBio, an Oxford-backed research company that was originally spun out of Oxford University in 2019.

Flavius Martin, executive vice president, research, Gilead Sciences, said: “Our new Oxford site will enable us to continue our pivotal research in autoimmune conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.

“The opening of the site extends our impact globally – being Gilead’s first research hub outside the USA – and places Oxford at the forefront of addressing healthcare needs of people living with these debilitating diseases.”

