Saturday 25 October 2025

BRIEF—Gilead's chief scientific officer John McHutchison quits

Biotechnology
17 July 2019

Gilead Sciences announced today that John McHutchison, chief scientific officer and head of R&D, has decided to leave the company, effective next month.

The company will immediately commence a search for his successor.

Dr McHutchison joined Gilead in 2010 and under his leadership, Gilead has developed five medicines that have been used by more than 3.2 million people around the world for the curative treatment of chronic hepatitis C, and treatment of chronic hepatitis B.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead nabs Lilly exec to navigate Kite
12 July 2019
Biotechnology
Gilead poaches B-MS exec as new CCO
29 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Gilead exec jumps ship to head up Glenmark's new innovation unit
7 March 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Lilly to expand gene therapy portfolio with buy of Adverum
Biotechnology
Lilly to expand gene therapy portfolio with buy of Adverum
25 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Cipla and Eli Lilly partner to launch tirzepatide as Yurpeak in India
25 October 2025
Biotechnology
MHRA approves Alhemo to prevent or reduce bleeding episode frequency
25 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA shuts down illegal weight loss jab factory in record seizure
24 October 2025
Biotechnology
New EC approval for J&J’s Tremfya scores a first
24 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
NICE backs Bayer’s Nubeqa for prostate cancer
24 October 2025
Biotechnology
Biogen expands immunology portfolio
24 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Summit Therapeutics
A UK-based, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company.


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly to expand gene therapy portfolio with buy of Adverum
25 October 2025
MHRA approves Alhemo to prevent or reduce bleeding episode frequency
25 October 2025
New EC approval for J&J’s Tremfya scores a first
24 October 2025
Biogen expands immunology portfolio
24 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze