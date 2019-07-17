BRIEF—Gilead's chief scientific officer John McHutchison quits

Gilead Sciences announced today that John McHutchison, chief scientific officer and head of R&D, has decided to leave the company, effective next month.
The company will immediately commence a search for his successor.
Dr McHutchison joined Gilead in 2010 and under his leadership, Gilead has developed five medicines that have been used by more than 3.2 million people around the world for the curative treatment of chronic hepatitis C, and treatment of chronic hepatitis B.
